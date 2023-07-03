Omayma Badry medically loses her voice

ALBAWABA - Omayma Badry lost her ability to speak amid a health crisis.

In a new Facebook video, reported Omayma Badry revealed to her followers that she has lost her voice due to a severe psychological crisis.

In the clip, Badry who looked as if she was crying, appeared to have a hard time letting her voice out, but the reporter managed to tell her followers that she is okay and to ask them to pray for her.



In the caption of the post, Badry wrote: "Thank you to everyone who asked about me, my voice is very slowly coming out, but I am still very tired."

"So I don't know how I can communicate, I wanted to give you guys an update here, please pray for me."

Earlier, Omayma posted on her Facebook page a medical report she had received and wrote: "Thank god for everything, I'm writing this to share the news with you that I went to the hospital and did a CT scans on the brain."

"Thank god I did not suffer a stroke, but unfortunately lost my voice after a severe physiological crisis."



