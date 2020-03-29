OMG.. THIS IS HILARIOUS! Joelle Mardinian Literally 'Peed Her Pants' When She Was With This Celebrity! (Video)

Lebanese beauty expert Joelle Mardinian continues her frankness, which turned her into a controversial character, as she reveals a new embarrassing situation she had, where she literally peed her pants.

As Joelle was sharing a live video on Instagram, she narrated the story while she was hysterically laughing during home quarantine.

Mardinian said that she was in a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon accompanied by her mother as she was invited to attend a party for Lebanese singer Wael Mansour, whom she previously met in an episode of one of Lebanese presenter Nishan shows, pointing out the ceremony lasted until four in the morning.

Joelle revealed that when she sits in a chair at one of the places she does not leave it for hours unless she leaves the place, noting that she had consumed 4 iced Cola drinks during the outing, which made her want to go to the bathroom, but decided to delay it until she gets back home, so she tried to hold it in.

She added that her mother and Wael Mansour and his wife decided to go to another place for deserts in Beirut Corniche next to Raoucheh instead of going back home.

The weather was very cold which made her need to go to the bathroom even more, and she couldn't find one in the area, and what made the situation worse was her mother's constant jokes, which made her lose control of herself, and had to sit on the floor and pee.

Joelle added that she was very much embarrassed of the people who were with her and did not pay attention to what happened, but once again her mother disclosed the matter and exposed her to a more embarrassing situation, concluding her speech to her fans: "If you see me doing an ad for Pampers in the next period, you will know why".