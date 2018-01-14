One Direction, from Bandmates to Rivals in Brit Awards 2018

Styles' eccentric piano ballad Sign Of The Times and Malik's Taylor Swift collaboration Don't Wanna Live Forever will battle it out with Payne's slick dance track Strip That Down featuring Quavo at the ceremony on February 21. (Source: Twocoms - Shutterstock)

Former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne will go head to head at the BRIT Awards 2018 in the category of British Artist Video Of The Year.

Meanwhile, New Rules hitmaker Dua Lipa leads the charge with five nominations, although crooner Sam Smith - who soared to the top of the album charts in November with The Thrill of It All - has been left out completely, in one of the biggest award snubs in history.

Liam, Zayn and Harry will compete against Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.

The winner of the British Artist Video award will be decided by the public, with one of the 10 acts eliminated each week until there are only five left on the night of the awards.

The nominees were announced during a special live ITV show 'The BRITs Are Coming', which was hosted by Emma Willis and included a performance of Strip That Down from Liam.

Speaking on the red carpet, the Wolverhampton native said he's loving solo life and isn't worried about going battling it out with Harry and Zayn.

He said: 'It's fantastic. I'm extremely happy. I love it. We all needed a break, it got a bit crazy at one point. Everyone is doing so well, don't fix it if it's not broken. There is always time for us to come back, we have that.'

While he wasn't joined by his girlfriend Cheryl, 34, the 24-year-old dubbed her the 'best mum in the world' and admitted he found it 'difficult' to be away from their baby son Bear.

He said: 'I'm just technically superman. It is difficult I do miss my son from time to time, but I know he's got the best mum in the world. Snd Chez's mum has been round a lot as well and she's been amazing. So you know you cope as you can.'

And he revealed he was thrilled to be nominated in two categories - as he also received a nod for British Single of the Year for Strip That Down.

He said: 'It's really great and there are some great artists in those categories as well. This is where I am from so it it's extra special.' Speaking after his performance, Liam told Emma he couldn't believe the reaction from the crowd.

He gushed: 'Thank you so much, you guys were great! I can't believe it I'm so happy. It's crazy, I just can't believe it. Me and Ed, who wrote the song, and the producer Steve Mac were just kind of grooving to it in the studio, I didn't know it would do this.'

In a gracious nod to his former bandmate, Liam added: 'Just seeing Zayn up there as well, it's fantastic.' The singer, whose song Strip That Down has platinum in the States and UK, also teased new music as he told fans he's hoping his new album will be out in March.

Meanwhile Dua Lipa leads the charge with nominations for British Female, British Breakthrough, British Single, British Artist Video of the Year and the prestigious Mastercard British Album of the Year for her self-titled Top Ten debut, which produced the No. 1 single 'New Rules and three more Top 40 singles.

Her first ever BRIT nominations follows an extraordinary year in which she was named most streamed female artist in the UK.

2017 was yet another imperious year for Ed Sheeran and his four nominations for British Male Solo Artist, British Single, Mastercard British Album of the Year and British Artist Video of the Year reflect this.

Hot on his heels with three nominations apiece are J Hus and Rag 'n' Bone Man, who are both in the mix for Mastercard British Album of the Year along with Stormzy, who scores two debut nominations for this and for British Male Solo Artist.

Also up for two awards are - Little Mix, Calvin Harris/Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/ Big Sean, Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson, Loyle Carner, Jonas Blue ft William Singe and Liam Payne ft Quavo - the latter sees Liam up against his former bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn for British Artist Video of the Year.

Clean Bandit said: 'We've been nominated, but never won anything. I don't think we will win this year because of the contenders also nominated.'

Another notable nomination goes to Liam Gallagher, receiving his first solo nod for British Male Solo Artist, and first BRIT nomination since being in Oasis in 2006 - while his older brother Noel Gallagher was snubbed.

He already has six wins and 17 nominations as part of Oasis, including an Outstanding Contribution to Music Award in 2007 and BRITs Album of 30 Years in 2010, but this is his first ever nomination as a solo artist.

Liam released his debut solo album 'As You Were' in October and it topped the charts, selling 103,000 units in its first week. Noel hit number one with his latest High Flying Birds album 'Who Built the Moon?' in November, but he sold less units than Liam during his first week, with just 78,000.

Liam, 45, and Noel, 50, have been locked in a bitter feud ever since Oasis split in 2009 when Noel walked out on the band after an argument.

The international categories sees huge megastars including Drake, Beck, P!nk, Taylor Swift, Killers, Kendrick Lamar and main show performers Foo Fighters up for awards, as well as Bjork's ninth BRIT nomination for Best International Female.

Paloma said of her nomination: 'How wonderful! I just foundout and it was wonderful. I was like 'that's nice thanks!' It feels amazing to be in the industry for that long, because it's a fickle industry, and for people to still like me!'

The singer, who gave birth in December, added: 'Especially after having a baby you worry about going back. I love women so I'm happy for whoever wins this!'

She later said on the red carpet: 'I don't think I will win because the album has only been released eight weeks. I don't think it's really my time.'

The singer ensured she was dressed to impress as she led the star-studded arrivals at the hotly-anticipated. The 36-year-old flashed a wide grin as she took centre-stage on the red carpet in a showstopping technicolour gown with an elegant Bardot neckline.

The platinum-haired songstress looked every inch the diva in her statement garment, which featured mosaic-style intricate embellishments.

Cinching in her tiny waist, the exquisite dress featured a flattering full A-line prom skirt and a sweeping boat neckline. Sweeping part of her golden locks back into a sleek half-up 'do, Paloma let her crimped tresses frame her striking features.

She injected an added dose of colour to her jaw-dropping look with a slick of bubble-gum pink lipstick and framed her eyes with dramatic mascara.

Meanwhile, nominated for Best British single are Rag'N'Bone Man - Human, J Hus - Did You See, Clean Bandit - Symphony, Liam Payne ft Quavo - Strip That Down, Calvin Harris ft Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean - Feels, Dua Lipa - New Rules, Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You, Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me, Jonas Blue - Mama and Little Mix - Touch.

The public will be able to vote for the Best British Single category, as ever - which is usually made up of the best-selling releases from the past year.

Some BRIT Awards categories have already had their winners announced, as Jorja Smith won Critics' Choice, while Steve Mac was named the Producer of the Year.

The nominations launch saw live performances from 2018 BRIT nominees Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Clean Bandit and J Hus. 2018 Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith was presented with her award by last year's Critics' Choice recipient Rag 'n' Bone Man, and was joined on stage by Stormzy for a performance of 'Let Me Down'.

Jorja gushed as she clutched her award: 'I cannot believe it, it's been an unforgettable 2017 during which I've fulfilled so many of my dreams and this is such a special way to end the year... and to be part of an all female shortlist alongside Mabel and Stefflon Don, who've both had incredible 2017s, makes it even better! There's lots more to come in 2018 from all of us and I will do my best to make it another memorable year!'

Ahead of The BRIT Awards 2018 nominations this evening, it is announced that the winner of 2017's BRITs Critics' Choice Award - Rag'n'Bone Man - is joining the line up to perform at the main show on February 21st.

Rag'n'Bone Man joins Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Foo Fighters to perform at The BRIT Awards 2018 on Wednesday 21 February, with more performances to be announced.

Hosted by Emma Willis, there will be performances from Clean Bandit, J Hus, Jorja Smith, Liam Payne and Paloma Faith, and just announced - Jorja Smith will be joined by Stormzy for her performance.

Emma co-hosted The BRITs 2017 with Dermot O'Leary and also fronted last year's launch. She said: 'I am delighted to be back hosting 'The BRITs Are Coming', it's always a fun show to be involved in and I can't wait to find out which acts have been nominated in 2018.'

Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland said: 'This year's nominations, as well as the incredible performances on our launch show tonight, are representative of an exciting, genre spanning and vibrant year in British music with a strong mix of established acts alongside new and emerging artists who are set to become the big names of the future.'

BRIT Awards 2018: The nominations

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran - Divide

J Hus - Common Sense

Rag 'n' Bone Man - Humour

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'n'Bone Man

Stormzy

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Paloma Faith

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

Laura Marling

Dua Lipa

BRITISH GROUP

Wolf Alice

Gorillaz

London Grammar

The XX

Royal Blood

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Anne-Marie - Ciao Adios

Calvin Harris Ft Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean - Feels

Clean Bandit Ft Zara Larsson - Symphony

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You

Harry Styles - Sign Of The Times

Jonas Blue Ft William Singe - Mama

Liam Payne Ft Quavo - Strip That Down

Little Mix - Touch

ZAYN and Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

CRITICS' CHOICE AWARD

Jorja Smith - WINNER

Mabel

Stefflon Don

BRITISH SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Liam Payne - 'Strip That Down' featuring Quavo

Jax Jones feat. Raye - 'You Don't Know Me'

Clean Bandit - 'Symphony' featuring Zara Larsson

Rag'n'Bone Man - 'Human'

J HUS - 'Did You See'

Calvin Harris - 'Feels' featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape of You'

Jonas Blue - 'Mama' featuring William Singe

Little Mix - 'Touch'

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Taylor Swift

Lorde

Bjork

P!nk

Alicia Keys

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Kendrick Lemar

Childish Gambino

Drake

Beck

DJ Khaled

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

LCD Soundsystem

Haim

The Killers