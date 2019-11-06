One Republic to headline the 2020 Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival

The 2020 edition of Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival has confirmed One Republic as the headliner for its final day on 28 February. The American pop-and-alternative-rock sensation is set to bring the festival to a rocking close on its biggest night with soaring vocals, gripping lyrics and pumping beats. Having amassed global fame with the chart-topper ‘Apologize’ from their 2007 debut album Dreaming Out Loud, One Republic has since released four albums, opened for Maroon 5 and toured worldwide. While the band has picked up several coveted awards, lead singer Ryan Tedder has won three Grammy Awards as an independent songwriter.



Sammy Miller & The Congregation will open for One Republic, warming up the audience with upbeat jazz tunes and setting the stage for an unmissable night of contemporary music. A Grammy-nominated drummer, Miller formed his ensemble after completing his Master’s at the prestigious Juilliard School.



The festival line-up on the first two days includes other legendary performers who promise to sway Dubai with their powerful renditions. US rapper, singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill will be the headline act for the first night on 26 February. First known as a member of The Fugees, her 1998 solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill rocketed her to stardom and is still considered to be one of the best albums of all time. She’ll be supported by Bruno Major, who will channel his jazz roots. Emerging on the UK music scene in 2014 with the album Live, he released his second album A Song for Every Moon in 2017.



Lovers of classic ballads are in for a treat on the second night, 27 February, as the spotlight turns to Lionel Ritchie. The American singer-songwriter, record producer and actor is best known for his hit track ‘Hello’ and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. No stranger to success, Ritchie’s career is marked by multiple wins and honours, including four Grammy Awards, an Oscar and an Academy Award. The second night will also feature jazz fusion specialists Spyro Gyra. The band’s music blends jazz with R&B, soul and funk. Since their New York launch in 1974, they have released more than 30 albums and sold 10 million copies.



