Only For You Diletta Leotta! Can Yaman BLOCKS Demet Özdemir's Name on Instagram

Social investigator Alessandro Rosica stated that Turkish actor has Can Yaman blocked followers from writing the name 'Demet Özdemir' as a comment below his pictures on Instagram.

Fiancés Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta have been at the center of gossip since the beginning of 2021, when their relationship came to the surface.

Alessandro Rosica has expressed his opinion regarding the sentimental affairs of the future Tiger of Malaysia and the sports presenter and, according to him, Demet Özdemir has distanced herself from what is happening in the private life of her colleague.

Furthermore, Rosica informed his followers that Can's Instagram profile would no longer accept to write comments with the name of actress Demet Özdemir, as Can turned on the filter which will automatically delete the comment.

Alessandro Rosica has included in his post a comment about the love affair of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta .

In particular, the influencer said that Turkish actress Demet Özdemir, who worked with the Istanbul actor on set of Erkenci Kuş (Eearly Bird) has distanced herself from her colleague Can.

Alessandro wrote: "Demet has always distanced herself from this circus and Can has never digested it."

The social investigator concluded his post, saying: 'Unfortunately I'm sure, there will never be Demet-Can.'