Oprah Winfrey Invites Nadine Labaki for Lunch at Her House

Oprah posted a picture with Nadine Labaki and her husband Khaled Muzannar (Source: oprah - Instagram)

Media Mogul Oprah Winfrey invited Lebanese director Nadine Labaki - who has just been nominated for the Oscars - and her husband music producer Khaled Muzannar, for lunch at her house.

Oprah posted a picture with Nadine captioning it "Look who came for lunch director extraordinaire @nadinelabaki and her producer husband Khaled. I love their movie #Capernaum so much. If you get the chance , See it!"

Labaki reposted the picture and wrote "My queen @oprah. This moment spent in your home talking about life and the ways to change the world will always be one of those moments Khaled and I will remember forever. Your humility and warmth are such a beautiful example to follow . You have this aura very few people have in life . Thank you for allowing this beautiful moment to happen and thank you for the love and support to our #Capernaum . I hope the next time we meet we ll be having breakfast in Lebanon our home and we ll be having the beautiful cedar mountains as a background ❤️."