Oprah Winfrey visits Jordan

ALBAWABA - Oprah Winfrey visited Jordan and called it "a must-see location."

TV host Oprah Winfrey shared her Instagram page documentation of her latest visit to Jordan, she wrote: "Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience!"

"We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra, and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones."

She added: "So much history there in the 'Rose City,' voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!"

In the series of pictures, Oprah was pictured riding a camel while another showed her smiling in front of Petra's Siq.

The Siq is the ancient main entrance leading to the city of Petra, it is a split rock, which is naturally sculptured.

She then did a duck pose next to a camel in front of the famous treasury of Petra.

During her trip, Oprah was joined by her long-time friend, Gayle King who also shared photos to her Instagram account sharing her experience.