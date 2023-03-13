Oscars party 2023 best and worst dressed

ALBAWABA - The Dolby Theater features A-listers on it's carpet for this year's Oscar.

According to the organizers of the event, the color of the carpet was changed from red to champagne color to add more sophistication.

And celebrities this year did not disappoint with their fashion choices.

1. Cardi B and Offsett

Via AFP

2. Vanessa Hudgens

Via AFP

3. Hailee Steinfeld

Via AFP

4. Shawn Mendes

Via AFP

5. Tessa Thompson

Via AFP

6. Janelle Monae

Via AFP

7. Andrew Garfield

Via AFP

9. Ciara

Via AFP

10. Halsey

Via AFP

11. Jennifer Connelly

Via AFP

13. Halle Berry

14. Cate Blanchett

15. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

16. Paris Jackson

17. Ana De Armas

18. Salma Hayek

19. Gigi Hadid

20. Sophie Turner

21. Olivia Wilde

22. Madelyn Cline

23. Winnie Harlow

24. Florence Pugh

25. Angela Basset

26. Naomi Campbell

27. Billie Eilish

28. Heidi Klum

29. Cara Delevingne

30. Kendall Jenner

31. Hailey Bieber