Pakistan BANS Former Pornstar Mia Kahlifa on TikTok

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa has been repeatedly criticized for her work as an adult movie star by many Pakistanis and Muslims around the world. She has even received death threats from ISIS.

Although the American media personality of Lebanese origins left the porn industry years ago and moved to Texas, and is currently enjoying her career as a Sports Commentator.

Khalifa's followers in Pakistan addressed the issue on Twitter, which led the 27-year old to comment on the issue. Mia has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok.

Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism 💕 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021

Khalifa has been very vocal about social and human rights issues such as the Indian farmers' crisis and Israeli attacks on Palestinians. She has also engaged the UN, directly calling it out for its complacency and lack of action.

It is estimated that Khalifa is worth approximately $4 million. While working in the porn industry for the three months that she did, she allegedly made only $12,000, earning around $1,000 a scene

In 2019 Khalifa revealed in one of her social media posts that she legally got married to Robert Sandberg in the kitchen of their first home.