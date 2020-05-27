Pakistani Model and Actress Zara Abid Trolled After News of Her Death in Karachi Airliner Crash

Pakistani model and actress Zara Abid, 28, was subjected to abuse and insults after news of her death in a plane crash a few days ago, in Karachi.

Despite the spread of many reports that confirmed Zara's death by her friends, Abid was attacked by commentators because of her bold outfits and lifestyle, and described her as having lived an immoral life.

Pakistani authorities did not mention names of victims so far, announcing at the same time that only two people survived, and initial reports confirmed that she had survived, which prompted her brother to ask people to stop publishing news of her death.

After her brother’s demands, accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook that attacked the model stopped and even disappeared, and it is not known whether these pages have stopped by themselves or whether Zara's family or friends have caused them to.