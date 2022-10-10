Palestinian Model Bella, Turns 26

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinian model Bella Hadid celebrated her birthday and the star was showered with love and tributes on her special day.

Bella Hadid's loved ones and family took to their social media pages to praise the 26-year-old, among them was her mom Yolanda Hadid.

Yolanda who is Dutch-Born shared on her Instagram story a series of pictures of her youngest daughter wishing her a happy birthday.

The mother of three shared a snap as she was holding Bella when she was a newborn, she wrote: '26 years ago, I gave birth to this little peanut, my forever baby girl.

Yolanda posted many pictures of the Palestinian model as a toddler, in addition to a humorous picture, where the pair appeared to be on a beach and Yolanda was holding a camera, while Gigi was next to her and had a frown on her face.

Yolanda wrote on the picture: ''Mommy I want to be the photographer, not the model''. as the snap showed Yolanda wanting to take pictures of Bella.

Other snaps shared by Yolanda documented Bella Hadid's happy childhood, and it's super adorable!

Also wishing the supermodel a happy birthday was Bella's father Palestinian real estate developer Mohammad Hadid.

Hadid shared on his page a series of pictures of Bella, and some contain her showing support for Palestine, he wrote: ''Princess of Nazareth birthday day. Fearless. Loving caring to all man/woman kind .. defending the human rights every where. Defending her home land Palestine.''

Hadid added: ''Deeply rooted .. she cries when they cry .. .. happy birthday our fighter for our dignity.''

The real estate developer went on to praise his daughter and referred to her as a 'Palestinian refugee', he wrote: ''We appreciate you so much as a parent and as a Palestinian refugee from birth. You are a queen in your industry ..''

Bella Hadid's baby brother, Anwar also shared a Happy Birthday post to his sibling, "@Bellahadid love u sister happiest birthday 2 you!!! you are the best person on earth!!!!! OUR SHINING [star]. I'll go to war for you :)"

Anwar wrote. "Thank you for loving all people unconditionally its really a special gift you have and youve been like that since you were a baby."

By Alexandra Abumuhor