Paris Hilton Rocks a Red Dress at The Animal Haven Gala

Paris Hilton, 38, was joined by her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 35, as the two heiresses walked the red carpet at the Animal Haven 2019 Benefit for the Animals in New York City.





The socialites posed with some fuzzy friends while showing off their striking outfits.

Paris was scorching in a scarlet dress adorned with hundreds of little black hearts.

The 5ft8in reality star's modest outfit featured long sleeves and '80s-style padded shoulders, though the nearly floor-length dress featured a slit to show off her finely toned legs.

She added a pair of simple black heels to the look, and had a wide black belt around her midriff that highlighted her trim figure.

The Simple Life star had her blonde locks styled straight, and she pulled her hair behind her ear to display a pair of gleaming jeweled earrings.

Though she's best known as a fan of Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, Paris posed with an adorable gray and white kitten.

Compared to her sister's sultry look, Nicky went for an angelic white look with a ruffled white dress covered in little red clovers.

The outfit matched her sister's with its long sleeves, though it was more revealing.

The low-cut front highlighted Nicky's cleavage and the shorter dress showed off her slender legs.

Her blonde tresses were done up in a braided crown, and she toted along a cream-colored handbag.

She was supporting the Animal Haven organization, which helps finds homes for abandoned animals and offers behavioral training to increase the likelihood of adoptions.

Nicky held up a cute long-haired Chihuahua, while her sister-in-law Tessa Hilton grasped a short-haired Chihuahua.

The German–American noble had on a gorgeous baby blue dress covered in lotus petals.

Her blonde hair was done up in a messier variant on Nicky's crown, and she elevated her height with a tall pair of beige platform heels.

Befitting the event, Tessa wore a black choker with a jeweled chain, resembling a pet collar.

The three socialites showed off their striking outfits while posing outside the event, with Paris adding a large pair of black sunglasses to her look.

Also supporting the animal charity was Mad Men's John Slattery.

The silver-haired star wore an elegant black suit, though he relaxed the look with a tie-free powder blue shirt.

He was joined by his wife, actress Talia Balsam, who showed off a festive yellow dress with floral designs, as well as a short black cardigan.

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D'Onofrio had on a black button up shirt and black trousers as he held one of the sweet little dogs.

His wife, Dutch model Carin van der Donk, had on a flowing jacket with striking black and gold abstract patterns.

Jamie Blicher arrived in a classy black dress adorned with semi-circles, and holding a tiny Yorkshire Terrier.

Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons was ready for summer with a gorgeous powder blue dress covered in rose petals.

Model Carolyn Murphy had on a similar look, opting for a pale yellow dress with floral patterns.

She added a pair of emerald earrings and a set of beige open-toe heels to the festive look.