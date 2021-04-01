Paris Jackson Opens up About Her Late Father Michael Jackson

The 22-year-old model-and-singer insisted her late father Michael Jackson always made sure she and her brothers, Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19, didn't grow up feeling "entitled" and needed to "work hard" to achieve their goals.





Appearing on Naomi Campbell's 'No Filter', the supermodel suggested Paris "shouldn't be doing castings" because of her famous name, but her guest disagreed and said she needed to "earn" her place.

She added: "Even growing up it was about earning stuff.



"If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys 'R' Us, we had to read five books.



"It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking 'oh I got this'.



"It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment."



The 'Star' actress praised the late King of Pop for ensuring his children were "cultured" and "educated" and didn't just show them the finer things in life.



She said: "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places.



"It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum."



And the 'Wilted' singer credited Michael for introducing her to a diverse range of music, which she thinks is reflected in her own sound.



She said: "He loved classical music and jazz and Hip Hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff.



"But also like radio’s Top 40 and he loved rock music, soft rock. The Beatles.



"So we grew up around all of that and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff and if you listen to my album even there’s some movie soundtrack like influences as well like Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman, as well as like rock bands like Radiohead, and Manchester Orchestra."