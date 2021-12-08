Paris Jackson Rocks a Gorgeous Outfit at People's Choice Awards

Paris Jackson attended last night's People Choice Awards with a dramatic look.

The daughter of The King of Pop Michael Jackson she wore an outfit that perfectly fit her so-called “grunge fairy core” style.

She wowed a brown Vivienne Westwood-designed dress that showed off her tattoos, with some blue finishes, she added fihsnets and colorful plaid patterned heels.

Paris was interviewed by Laverne Cox and explained that she gets a lot of fashion inspiration from the music she’s listening to.

“My fashion kind of just depends on what music I‘m listening to and lately it’s been a lot of grunge.”

“I like nature, I think that‘s it really,” she said.

''This is Andreas by Vivienne Westwood, which I am obsessed with. I‘ve been rocking their stuff a lot this year and had the honor of meeting them this past Fashion Week in Paris. I just love all of their things, I love their sustainability, their diversity, everything they’re doing, it‘s [chef’s kiss],” Jackson explained.

The model went on to talk about her future projects “Music is the air I breathe, I was in the studio today before coming here.”

When asked when we could all expect new music from her, Paris simply said that it was a “surprise.”