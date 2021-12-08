  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Paris Jackson Rocks a Gorgeous Outfit at People's Choice Awards

Paris Jackson Rocks a Gorgeous Outfit at People's Choice Awards

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published December 8th, 2021 - 09:59 GMT
Paris Jackson attended last night's People Choice Awards.
Paris Jackson attended last night's People Choice Awards.
Highlights
Paris Jackson is known for her bold fashion choices

Paris Jackson attended last night's People Choice Awards with a dramatic look.

The daughter of The King of Pop Michael Jackson she wore an outfit that perfectly fit her so-called “grunge fairy core” style.

She wowed a brown Vivienne Westwood-designed dress that showed off her tattoos, with some blue finishes, she added fihsnets and colorful plaid patterned heels.

Paris was interviewed by Laverne Cox and explained that she gets a lot of fashion inspiration from the music she’s listening to.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Danyul Brown (@danyulbrown)

“My fashion kind of just depends on what music I‘m listening to and lately it’s been a lot of grunge.” 

“I like nature, I think that‘s it really,” she said.

''This is Andreas by Vivienne Westwood, which I am obsessed with. I‘ve been rocking their stuff a lot this year and had the honor of meeting them this past Fashion Week in Paris. I just love all of their things, I love their sustainability, their diversity, everything they’re doing, it‘s [chef’s kiss],” Jackson explained.

The model went on to talk about her future projects “Music is the air I breathe, I was in the studio today before coming here.”

When asked when we could all expect new music from her, Paris simply said that it was a “surprise.”

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...