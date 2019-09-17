Live music, food and Dubai’s fabulous winter weather make for the perfect music festival setting this October. Round off the month with superstars Fatboy Slim, The Kooks and Richard Ashcroft at the fifth edition of Party in the Park.



For two days, the international music stars will take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre’s open-air venue, with Fatboy Slim kicking off festivities on 31 October. Concert-goers can enjoy a wide selection of delicious food and drinks spots onsite, as well as family-friendly areas with activities for little ones. Gather a picnic spread of artisan foods and hearty food truck dishes while singing along to uplifting tunes.

Date 31 October - 01 November 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Telephone +971 4 368 7799 Ticket price 31 Oct: AED160-675

1 November: AED299-999

Two-day tickets: AED499-1399 Admission 31 Oct: 6pm-1am

1 November: 2pm-1am Website http://partyinthepark.ae/