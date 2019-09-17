  1. Home
Party in the Park

Published September 17th, 2019 - 05:34 GMT
Live music, food and Dubai’s fabulous winter weather make for the perfect music festival setting this October. Round off the month with superstars Fatboy Slim, The Kooks and Richard Ashcroft at the fifth edition of Party in the Park.

For two days, the international music stars will take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre’s open-air venue, with Fatboy Slim kicking off festivities on 31 October. Concert-goers can enjoy a wide selection of delicious food and drinks spots onsite, as well as family-friendly areas with activities for little ones. Gather a picnic spread of artisan foods and hearty food truck dishes while singing along to uplifting tunes.

Date 31 October - 01 November 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
Telephone +971 4 368 7799
Ticket price 31 Oct: AED160-675
1 November: AED299-999
Two-day tickets: AED499-1399
Admission 31 Oct: 6pm-1am
1 November: 2pm-1am
Website http://partyinthepark.ae/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright Â© 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

