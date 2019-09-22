PaRUS Music Fest 2019: Zemfira

This year’s PaRUS Music Fest is shaping up to boast one of the hottest line-ups of Russian stars in Dubai. From legendary rock band Leningrad on day one to Ukrainian superstar LOBODA on day two, the 2019 show is the place to be for chart-topping hits. Joining the heavyweight roll call on 2 November is Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra, ballet dancer Sergey Polunin and rock musician Zemfira.



Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra will open the show with their typical blend of funk and techno-rock tunes with a pinch of jazz that’s bound to entertain you. Balancing the band’s high-energy performance is Sergey Polunin, the former principal dancer at the Royal Ballet in London. His incredible technique and talent will capture the audience during his debut performance in Dubai with 'Sacré Solo' by I. Stravinsky, choreographed by Japanese dancer Yuka Oishi.



Wrapping up the night with a headlining performance is songwriter and rock star Zemfira. This mysterious and renowned performer will raise spirits with her powerful voice and poetic rock ballads.

Date 02 November 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Jumeirah Beach Hotel Telephone +971 50 768 6418 Ticket price AED330-770 Admission 8:30pm Website https://parusfest.com/en/