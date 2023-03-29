Paul O’Grady dies at 67

ALBAWABA - English TV presenter Paul O'Grady died at 67.

Andre Portasio confirmed that his partner, comedian and TV presented Paul O'Grady died at the age of 67.

Portasio shared that O'Grady died unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday evening.

He shared: "We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals, and all those who enjoyed his humor, wit, and compassion."

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."