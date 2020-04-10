Paul O'Grady Fears to Had Coronavirus Despite his Good Condition

Paul O'Grady is "fine" after recovering from what he believes was "definitely" coronavirus.

The 64-year-old star - who has previously suffered three heart attacks - admitted he had "flu-like symptoms" and "sheer exhaustion" last week, but didn't have a bad cough or a temperature so he "got on with it".

Speaking to BBC London presenter Gaby Roslin, he said: "I'm alright now. Last week I had flu-like symptoms. I didn't have the cough bad, I certainly didn't have the temperature or anything like that so I just got on with it.

"That was when the heating had gone so it was minus two down here and freezing and I thought someone had got it in for me. I'm fine now."

When asked if he thought he'd had coronavirus, he replied: "Most definitely. That's knocking about, but there's also flus and seasonal colds going about so you've got to tell yourself and learn the difference.

"The coronavirus - you'd know if you caught that. I lay on the couch with the fire on and the dogs on top of me moaning. When you are lying on the couch dying or you think you are. It was sheer exhaustion like Chris Evans had, too."

Paul battled the virus with a self-made concoction of cider vinegar, rosemary, parsley, lemon grass, and a bay leaf.

He added: "There's a concoction - four thieves vinegar - and I made it up.

"In France during the plague in the 1600s four thieves were going around and they were knocking off everybody's houses and robbing the dead so when they were finally sentenced to be burned at the stake the magistrate said, 'If you tell us how you've managed to survive not getting the plague I'll lower the sentence to hanging,' which was big of him.



"Basically, this is the recipe which is cider vinegar with as many cloves of garlic in it as you can take and four different kinds of herbs to represent the four thieves."

Last month, Paul took a break from his BBC Radio 2 show to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, because he falls into the "high risk" category after suffering three heart attacks in the past.

Paddy O'Connell has taken over his show on the airwaves for the time being.

The 'For the Love of Dogs' star said: "I'd only been back for one show after an absence and I'm off again.

"But I'm one of these people who falls into the category of 'underlying health problems' and that's because I've had heart attacks.

"I've been strongly advised to self-isolate, so that's exactly what I'm doing. I'm down in the wilds of

Kent with a very lively five-week-old puppy, so I've got my hands full and I've got plenty to do, and I'd just like to say to everybody else who's self isolating - good luck and keep healthy and look after yourselves.

"And a big thank you to everyone in the NHS for all they're doing.

"I'll speak to you all when all this is finished, so take care and once again Paddy, thanks very much and have a good show."