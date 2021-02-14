Pay the Fine! Bathtub Scene Between Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Puts Sen Çal Kapimi in Trouble

The Supreme Council of Radio and Television in Turkey has imposed fines on the series Sen Çal Kapimi "You Knock On My Door" because of the bathtub and massage scenes between co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin.

The intimate scene was described as "sensual", considering that it contradicts the customs and traditions of the Turkish family and society values.

The scene saw Eda, played by Hande Erçel, massaging her on-screen lover Serkan, played by Kerem Bürsin. Later they go on and take a bath together.

The Supreme Council of Radio and Television said that those scenes are considered 'sexual' and they harm the Turkish society.

Teenage viewers weren't fascinated by the punishment as they defended the leading actors by lanching a hashtag in Kerem and Hande's names asking Netflix to produce for them as there are no penalties or fines on such scenes.

Other viewers were angered of the intimate scenes who considered them as 'unjustified boldness', and that they went too far in the shower footage, and such scenes cannot be shown in a family series.

Despite the criticism, Hande and Kerem's bathtub scene was trending when aired in episode 28, with followers circulating the video on social media and describing their love and harmony as real and not acting, which added even more rumors on their alleged love outside the set.