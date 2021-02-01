Sex in Bathtub! Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Go Intimate in the HOTTEST Scene of Sen Çal Kapımı (Video)

Sen Çal Kapımı producers have taken intimacy to a whole new level.

In the 28th episode of the TV series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door), viewers were treated with a romantic scene between co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin.

According to Turkish magazine İnternet Haber, producers of the show have included the bathtub scene in order to improve low ratings of the show.

Sen Çal Kapımı, which debuted on July 2020, had managed to top rating lists in the first few months. However, in recent weeks the TV series could not show the desired rating success; The show hasn't even been in the top 10 ratings in recent weeks, so directors took action.

Producers of You Knock On My Door wanted to re-lock their lost audience, so they found the solution of bringing Erçel and Bürsin closer together.

In the hot scene, Eda (Hande Erçel), has entered the room where Serkan (Kerem Bürsin) was getting a message. She asked the masseur to get out of the room, then she told Serkan "Nobody can touch you but me".

In the following scene, Serkan was sitting in the bathtub and waiting for Eda to join him.

Indeed, Eda came to the bathtub and took off her bathrobe in front of Serkan then she joined him.

While Eda and Serkan were sipping wine together in the bathtub, the censorship of the glass did not go unnoticed, then the on-screen lover started kissing.

After the bathtub scene, Eda and Serkan stood in the steam room, then the couple disappeared in the misty environment.