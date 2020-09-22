Pay the Fine! Dubai Police Arrests Mariam Hussein AGAIN! (Video)

Dubai Police has arrested Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein for organizing two birthday parties in two different restaurants in Dubai.

The celebrations violated the precautionary measures imposed to limit the spread of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) with too many attendees, and no masks or social distancing.

Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, in Dubai Police, said that the artist's arrest came after she posted a video on Snapchat from her birthday in the presence of her acquaintances, without commitment to social distancing, and without wearing Masks, and in clear violation of precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

Emirati websites stated that Brigadier General Al-Jalaf stressed that the decision of His Excellency the Attorney General of the State regarding the list of contraventions of precautionary measures, in its fourth item, imposes a fine of 10 thousand dirhams for anyone who undertakes to hold private or public gatherings, meetings, or parties, or gather in public places or farms.

Al-Jalaf stressed that Dubai Police General Command does not tolerate anyone who violates the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, indicating that, in coordination with the Economic Department in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the two restaurants will be fined for organizing the two birthday parties, and not applying the precautionary measures against the Coronavirus.

After paying a bill of 10,000 dirhams, Mariam Hussein told Emarat Alyoum: "I did not intentionally violate the precautionary measures and I will not repeat the mistake."