  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Penn Badgley Celebrates The Birth of His First Child

Penn Badgley Celebrates The Birth of His First Child

Published September 22nd, 2020 - 07:58 GMT
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are celebrating the birth of their first child together.
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are celebrating the birth of their first child together.
Highlights
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcomed their first child together, a son, in August.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are celebrating the birth of their first child together.

The 33-year-old actor and 36-year-old singer welcomed a son together in August.

Kirke shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of the "placenta art" she made after giving birth.

"His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum #placentaart," she captioned the post.

Kirke also posted a photo on Instagram Stories of herself lying alongside her baby boy.

Kirke also has an older son, Cassius, with her ex-partner Morgan O'Kane.

Badgley and Kirke married in February 2017 and announced this February that they were expecting a child together after experiencing two miscarriages.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum #placentaart

A post shared by Domino Kirke-Badgley (@domino_kirke) on

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing," Kirke said on Instagram.

Kirke, who is also a birth attendant, said her birth community had proved an invaluable resource during her pregnancy.

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I drove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," she said. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Badgley is known for playing Dan Humphrey on the CW series Gossip Girl and Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series You. 'You' was renewed for season 3 in January.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...