Penn Badgley Celebrates The Birth of His First Child

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are celebrating the birth of their first child together.

The 33-year-old actor and 36-year-old singer welcomed a son together in August.

Kirke shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of the "placenta art" she made after giving birth.

"His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum #placentaart," she captioned the post.

Kirke also posted a photo on Instagram Stories of herself lying alongside her baby boy.

Kirke also has an older son, Cassius, with her ex-partner Morgan O'Kane.

Badgley and Kirke married in February 2017 and announced this February that they were expecting a child together after experiencing two miscarriages.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing," Kirke said on Instagram.

Kirke, who is also a birth attendant, said her birth community had proved an invaluable resource during her pregnancy.

"When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I drove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," she said. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Badgley is known for playing Dan Humphrey on the CW series Gossip Girl and Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series You. 'You' was renewed for season 3 in January.