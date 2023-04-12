people call Joelle Mardinian an Infidel

ALBAWABA - Joelle Mardinian is angry at people referring to her as an infidel.

It all started when make-up artist Joelle Mardinian shared pictures of food with her followers during the holy month of Ramadan.

One follower commented: "In Ramadan? you infidel!"

Mardinian shared a video via her Instagram story, in which she expressed her anger at the comments who referred to her as disrespectful to Islam, Muslims, and Ramadan, which she described as immoral and disrespectful comments.





Joel said, "There is a lack of manners on social media, and it is necessary to talk about it. This lack of manners belongs to some people who claim to be Muslims, but I say this is definitely not the Islamic religion."

It is not allowed for anyone to say to another person, 'It's Ramadan, you infidel!' To start with, I am not a Muslim...and therefore what did I do to disrespect the Islamic religion?"

And she added, "Do Christians who have been fasting for 30 days have the right... to describe Muslims who share pictures of food full of meat, fish, cheese and dairy dishes as infidels?"

"What a lack of respect... You are infidels, this is not the Islamic religion. It is not in this way that they speak and not in this way that is considered bullying others."