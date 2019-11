People's Choice Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

Check out the full list of winners at People's Choice Awards 2019!





THE MOVIE OF 2019: Avengers: Endgame

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019: Hannah Brown - The Bachelorette

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019: Murder Mystery

THE REALITY STAR OF 2019: Khloé Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019: Avengers: Endgame

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019: Outlander

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019: After

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY OF 2019: Shadowhunters

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019: Aladdin

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019: Shawn Mendes

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019: Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019: Billie Eilish

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019: Zendaya - Spider-Man: Far From Home

THE GROUP OF 2019: BLACKPINK

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019: Cole Sprouse - Five Feet Apart

THE SONG OF 2019: Señorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019: Noah Centineo - The Perfect Date

THE ALBUM OF 2019: Lover - Taylor Swift

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019: Blake Shelton

THE ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019: Beyoncé - The Lion King

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2019: Becky G

THE SHOW OF 2019: Stranger Things

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019: Kill This Love - BLACKPINK

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019: Stranger Things

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019: BLACKPINK - BLACKPINK 2019 World

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019: The Big Bang Theory

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2019: David Dobrik

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019: Bretman Rock

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019: America’s Got Talent

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019: Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2019: Doug the Pug

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019: Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2019: Kevin Hart - Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019: Zendaya - Euphoria

THE STYLE STAR OF 2019: Harry Styles

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019: Kristen Bell - The Good Place

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2019: Simone Biles - Historic and first female Triple Double & 6th all-around title

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE POP PODCAST OF 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon