'Maybe Her Mother Could Die of the News'! Haifa Wehbe Furious Tweet About Coronavirus

Asia News agency reported that Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe had shown positive symptoms of Coronavirus, and she was taken to a private hospital in Cairo, Egypt- owned by one of the wealthiest people in the country.

The agency added that they were unable to double check the news, stating that it could be a rumor, hoping that the singer is healthy, and that the news is false.

Wehbe is known as an artists who does not react to rumors about her, but this time she broke her silence and expressed her fury, in a tweet responding to the false news circulating about her infection with Coronavirus.

ممكن اسم المستشفى؟ بدي روح زورها وقلها في خبر نشروه نقلا عن ناشطون!! وان الصحيفة محتارة اذا اشاعة!! وبما أنه لم يتسنى للوكالة التأكد من صحة الخبر فقالتلك يللا ننشره ويصير خبر نصه غلط ونصه كذب بركي امها بتروح فيا و بركي اختها بيغط عقلبها بس اهم شي تكونوا ساهمتوا بشي مفيد! شكرا pic.twitter.com/v5ygJXyRIq — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) March 20, 2020

