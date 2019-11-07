Perry Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are Engaged ?

The Little Mix singer set tongues wagging on Wednesday (06.11.19) when she spelt her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's name wrong on an Instagram post, before telling him that she'll get it right when they tie the knot and she has to write it all the time.





The 26-year-old pop star made the blunder when she celebrated Alex's goal for Liverpool by posting a photograph of the hunk with the caption: "You to me are everything my Alex Oxlade-Chamberlaine OH BABY OH BABEHHH. (sic)"

Alex, 26, managed to see the funny side and re-posted her photo on his Story with the caption: "@perrieedwards spell my name right at least will ya."



The sportsman then sent her the private message: "Also I cannot believe you spelt my name wrong on your story," to which she replied: "I hate myself."



The blonde beauty couldn't resist giving her beau a little nudge by writing: "It'll be way easier to spell when it's my second name and I have to write it all the time."

Perrie and Alex have been dating since 2017 and she recently said the handsome soccer ace is the ideal boyfriend because he understands her "weirdo" behaviour.



She said at the time: "I'm a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, 'Woohoo!' You know?



"I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.



"He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice. He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it. It's a breath of fresh air."



