Pete Davidson and Rumoured Girlfriend Kate Beckinsale Share a Kiss

Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted holding hands Saturday (Source: petedavidsonrares / Instagram)

Rumored couple Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale kissed during a date at a hockey game.

TMZ said Sunday the 25-year-old actor and 45-year-old actress got close during a New York Rangers game in New York.

People confirmed Monday Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted making out at the game. The pair were also seen smiling and holding hands as they watched the game.

The Saturday Night Live star wore a blue shirt with distressed jeans, while Beckinsale sported a black coat and dark jeans. The pair reportedly arrived at the stadium with their arms wrapped around each other.

In addition, Davidson and Beckinsale were spotted holding hands Saturday at a Saturday Night Live after-party at Dos Caminos restaurant in New York.

"[They] were holding hands going in at 1:30 a.m. and holding hands going out at 3 a.m.," a source told Us Weekly.

Davidson and Beckinsale were first linked in January after they were seen together at a Golden Globe Awards after-party. The pair were spotted holding hands Feb. 1 following Davidson's stand-up comedy show at the Largo in Los Angeles.

Davidson split from singer Ariana Grande in October after a four-month engagement. Beckinsale was previously married to Len Wiseman and is parent to 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen.