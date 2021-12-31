Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus Seen Ahead of New Year's Eve Show in Miami

They are hosting the first big party of 2022.

And Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are certainly doing all they can to make sure its a memorable one.

The 29-year-old singer and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman were seen arriving for a soundcheck in Miami on Thursday just a day ahead of Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Miley showcased her stunning figure in a clinging black romper featuring cutouts at the chest and abdomen.

She teamed the look with a black captains hat and large designer shades with yellow lenses.

Her platinum tresses were worn down and she wore minimal make-up on her face as she walked to the stage with a pal's arm around her.

Pete kept his look simple in a turquoise hoodie with a dog graphic on it which said 'good boys club' across it.

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian also donned a pink trucker cap with 'I [heart] fantasy across it' and a pair of shades.

He seemed to be practicing some of his lines as he held a microphone to his face while on stage and sipped on a large iced coffee.

Earlier in the day Miley was seen without Pete as she rehearsed a number alongside 24kGoldn for the big event Friday.

Miley donned a black cropped top and tiny shorts combination as she performed alongside the 21-year-old singer and rapper born Golden Landis Von Jones.

She teamed the leggy look with a pair of black leather 'Beatle Bozo' Chelsea boots designed by Rick Owens.

Her platinum blonde bob was worn down and disheveled as she finished off the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.

24kGoldn looked cool in a sleeveless black vest with matching relaxed fit trousers.

Miley shared a duo of snaps from the rehearsal on her Twitter with the caption: 'Stay Golden [trophy emoji] @24kGoldn #MileysNewYearsEveParty live in Miami on @nbc @peacocktv [popping champagne bottle emoji]'

Miley and Pete were also seen together in snaps shared to Instagram on Wednesday ahead of their New Year's Eve bash for NBC, airing live from Miami on Friday night.

Miley played into the comedic routine and wrote 'he showed up' in the caption as she took to the stage in a carousel of images, just days after Pete celebrated Christmas on the West Coast with his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Miley was decked out in a vibrant red blazer with a black turtle neck top and zebra-striped capri pants as she twirled around the stage carrying a microphone.

Pete, 28, stuck to his cozy theme and wore a beige hooded sweatshirt with sweatpants while smoking a cigarette on stage.

Their party will have many recognizable faces performing, including rapper Saweetie, singer Brandi Carlile, rapper 24kGoldn, musician Billie Joe Armstrong, as well as Brazilian singer Anitta and rapper Jack Harlow.

Cyrus and SNL's Lorne Michaels are the executive producers of the special, which will air on December 31 from 10:30pm to 12:30am EST on NBC/Peacock.

Back in California, Pete's new girlfriend enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Asian Art Museum with her kids.

Kim is in the midst of a divorce with her estranged husband, Kanye West, after filing the legal paperwork in February following nearly seven years of marriage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even introduced her new beau to her four children while the Saturday Night Live funnyman was in town celebrating the holidays.

'Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as "mommy’s friend,"' according to Hollywood Life sources.

'Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!'

A source told PEOPLE magazine that 'Kim is so into him. They are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other,' while an US Weekly insider revealed that things are getting 'serious' between the pair.