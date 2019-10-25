Pete Davidson Spotted with Kaia Gerber after His Split from Margaret Qualley

Pete Davidson doesn't waste any time moving on, as it appears he's already resumed his celebrity romance tour.

He and Margaret Qualley called it quits just last week, following a fling with Kate Beckinsale and a brief engagement with Ariana Grande, all within the span of a year.





And the comedian was spotted Wednesday morning, leaving Kaia Gerber's apartment in New York City, according to Page Six.

The 25-year-old stepped out in a black-on-black Louis Vuitton track jacket, zipped up over a yellow t-shirt with black joggers, featuring checkered stripes down the sides.

He completed the look with a black pair of women's Celine sunglasses and some purple and teal New Balance sneakers, as he listened to his AirPods.

Gerber was later spotted keeping an equally low profile as she stepped out of her apartment.

She sported an oversized denim jacket over a black hoodie with matching black leggings.

The look was completed with a blue Yankees baseball cap, black oval sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers, as she carried a black purse.

Gerber, who turned 18 last month, is the daughter of Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford, as well as rising model herself.

A source told Page Six that the two are 'just friends' and most likely met in June when Davidson made his runway debut for Alexander Wang, in which Gerber also walked.

Most recently, Davidson had a whirlwind romance with Qualley, 25, which began in late August.

They were spotted at the time holding hands as they strolled through Venice, where Qualley's film Seberg premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Although Qualley's actress mom Andie MacDowell recently declined to comment on the breakup, she gave Davidson her seal of approval last month.

She told People: 'She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.'

Although they ended things last Thursday, a source told Us Weekly: 'They remain friends.'

Before Qualley, the Saturday Night Live star began dating Kate Beckinsale, 46, in late January, calling it quits in April.

But Davidson's highest-profile relationship was with Grande, with whom he began dating last May, quickly getting engaged the next month.

By October, they were done, subsequently resulting in some mental health struggles for Davidson.

During their relationship, Grande wrote a song entitled Pete Davidson for her album Sweetener.

He was also mentioned in the breakup track Thank U, Next from the album of the same name.