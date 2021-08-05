Photoshoot for a Tear! Haifa Wehbe Blasted for the Solidarity Post on Beirut Explosion Anniversary

It seems that tears of Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, 49, were not enough to convince followers that she's sad on Beirut Explosion Anniversary which took place last year on August 4, 2020.

Haifa Wehbe commemorated the tragic incident by undergoing a professional photoshoot at the scene of explosion in Beirut Port, and shared a series of posts with her 7.7 million followers on Instagram under the title 'Lebanon Death Day.'

In one picture, Haifa appeared with a tear standing at the edge of her eye, which angered the audience, who accused the Lebanese artist of "acting and showing off".

Followers left comments like:

'It's nice when a person stands in solidarity and expresses with words, and Haifa's words were nice, but it is an exaggeration to undergo a photoshoot with her full elegance and makeup.. it's acting and showing off.'

Another follower wrote: 'I understand that Haifa Wehbe is sad about what happened in Beirut Port.. and that her house was damaged at the time of the explosion and left her with a painful memory.. But I couldn't digest the picture of her tear.'

Haifa Wehbe captioned the tear post with a poem by poet Ali Al-Akhras.

She wrote: