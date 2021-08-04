  1. Home
Nadine Njeim Shares Footage of Her Completely Destroyed Home on Beirut Blast Anniversary

Ala' Mashharawi

Published August 4th, 2021 - 06:44 GMT
Nadine Njeim smashed face bruised Beirut Blast

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim has recalled the tragedy of Beirut Port explosion, as today marks its first anniversary.

Njeim was among the people who survived the blast after her house was completely destroyed, and she was injured in the face and the rest of her body.

Njeim recalled tragic catastrophe by sharing pictures for the first time of her damaged home with her 13.4 million followers on Instagram.

Nadine Njeim beirut blast destroyed home blood

The Lebanese beauty captioned the pictures:

'On the memory of August 4, we will never forget the human crime that happened against the Lebanese people. This was not a war. This was a normal day, like every day of the year, and people were staying in their homes, safe and comfortable,'

Nadine added, saying:

'Suddenly, in a moment, in a blink of an eye, they blew us up! why? We all know the answer. God is greater than you, and God is with every human being who has been physically, morally and financially harmed. May God have mercy on the victims and give patience to their families,'

The Lebanese star concluded her emotional message by writing that 'Lebanese people do not live, they survive only ... keep going.'

Nadine Njeim beirut blast destroyed home blood
Tags:Nadine NjeimBeirutBeirut port blastLebanon

