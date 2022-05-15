Picture: Angham Gets Rushed to The Hospital Amid Health Crisis

Earlier this week, Egyptian artist Angham suffered a sudden health crisis and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, clueless of what is the diagnosis.

Angham's manager Randa Ryad documented the Egyptian artist's hospital visit by sharing pictures of the singer on a hospital bed.

From the pictures, it was clear that the 50-year-old suffered injuries in her arm and shoulder, Randa wrote: 'Get well soon prettiest nunu'.

Fans of Angham were worried and wondered what had happened with the singer, this comes after the singer held a concert in Kuwait.

It was later revealed that Yesterday morning, the star underwent a delicate shoulder surgery with Dr. Hani Al-Tair. At the same time, she also underwent surgery on the wrist due to huge problems in the tendons.