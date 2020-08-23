In Picture: Is Brad Pitt Dating This Egyptian Actress?

After it was rumored that he dated Iraqi-American actress Alia Shawkat, is Brad Pitt dating another Arab celebrity?

A picture circulated on social media saw Oscar winner Brad Pitt following Egyptian actress Nahed El-Sebai.

Later on, it was revealed that it was a photoshopped image posted by Nahed herself on Instagram.

The Egyptian actress joked about it saying: "OMG! He follows me everywhere, this is unbelievable!"

El-Sebai's picture went viral prompting not only followers to engage with it, but also Egypt's a-listers.

Egyptian actress Ghada Adel left a commented saying: "Well, it's because he sees the moon."

But comedian Badria Tolba wrote: "you ripped him apart," while veteran Sawsan Bader left few laughing emojis.

The artist who designed the picture jokingly wrote "The reason why he split from Angelia Jolie."