In Picture: Elham Shahin Visits Grave of Late Actor Haitham Ahmed Zaki 40 Days After His Death

Egyptian actress Elham Shahin made a point of visiting the grave of the late actor Haitham Ahmed Zaki on the 40-day anniversary of his death.

Shahin posted a picture on Instagram while standing in the cemetery along with her friend, and commented:

"Today is Haitham Ahmed Zaki's 40-day anniversary, may God have mercy on him, we ask you to pray and read Al Fātiḥah for his soul."

Haitham Ahmed Zaki died as a result of a sharp drop in blood circulation at the age of 35.