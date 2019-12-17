In Picture: Elham Shahin Visits Grave of Late Actor Haitham Ahmed Zaki 40 Days After His Death

  1. Home
Published December 17th, 2019 - 10:53 GMT
Shahin posted a picture on Instagram while standing in front of the cemetery (Source: @elhamshahin1 Instagram)
Egyptian actress Elham Shahin made a point of visiting the grave of the late actor Haitham Ahmed Zaki on the 40-day anniversary of his death.

Shahin posted a picture on Instagram while standing in the cemetery along with her friend, and commented:

"Today is Haitham Ahmed Zaki's 40-day anniversary, may God have mercy on him, we ask you to pray and read Al Fātiḥah for his soul."

Haitham Ahmed Zaki died as a result of a sharp drop in blood circulation at the age of 35.

 


