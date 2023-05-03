In pictures: Diletta Leotta is pregnant! Is the father Can Yaman?

ALBAWABA - Italian sports commentator Diletta Leotta has recently announced that she's expecting her first child over a video she posted on Instagram.

Quickly after the happy announcement, fans of the Italian bombshell jumped to speculate the identity of the father. And of course the name of Turkish actor Can Yaman was at the top of the list claiming that he's the father.

In detail, Diletta shared a video with her 8.7 million followers on March 24, while hugging and kissing a man on a couch.

The Italian beauty captioned the video with: "We need to tell you something... but did y’all know that yet? We are bursting with joy! Us and my belly," adding a love heart emoji, then she added: "Soon we’ll be three!"

To avoid controversy over the identity of the child's father, the sports commentator made sure to display the man's face in the video and tag his name as well.

It turned out the father of the unborn child isn't Turkish actor Can Yaman, however, it was Diletta's new boyfriend German soccer player Loris Karius, 29, who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Newcastle United.

Soon after the announcement, Diletta didn't shy away from showing her growing belly. On March 26, she shared a picture by the beach donning a one-piece red swimsuit and captioned it "First holiday together."

On April 19, she gave her followers another sneak peek of her belly and wrote: "growing together."

And on the last day of April, she proudly said "Work in progress" while showing her growing belly in a pink sports bra and leggings.

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman ended their relationship at the end of 2021.