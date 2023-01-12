Picture shows Georgina, Ronaldo getting wed

ALBAWABA - Rumor has it that model Georgina Rodriguez and her longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo tied the knot.

A fake Georgina Rodriguez Facebook account shared a picture of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo kissing in what seemed like a wedding ceremony, fueling dozens of comments by followers.

The footballer, who recently moved to Saudi Arabia after signing a lucrative contract with the Saudi al-Nassr club, donned a formal suit. Rodriguez wowed a white wedding dress.

The authenticity of the picture could not be independently verified.

The caption read: ''At long last, we decided to get married.''

Saudi Arabia is a conservative Muslim nation, which boasts of strict laws that ban relationships outside the wedlock, or for a non-married couples to live together. But the law was likely bent since Ronaldo, Rodriguez and their five children were able to live under the same roof in a mansion in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Social media users said they believed that the picture shared by the fake Georgina Rodriguez account is actually true and that the couple only got married to be able to live in the same house.

By Alexandra Abumuhor