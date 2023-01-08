Saudi bends marriage law for Ronaldo

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia has bent marriage laws to accommodate famed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in the country, where he joined the Al Nassr Club.

The country is set to bend the law that disallows non-married couples to live together, so Ronaldo can live with his partner.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, and they have five children. The couple Did not tie the knot.

With Ronaldo's new deal, the athlete would need to move to Saudi Arabia, where the strict law of couples who are not married cannot live together is effective.

But authorities are ready to turn a blind eye and not persecute anyone.

According to Dailymail, a source said: ''The Saudi Authorities today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage.''

This comes after pictures of Ronaldo's Saudi mansion were shared on social media earlier this week, when the athlete and his family members will live in an eight-bedroom mansion with an Olympic-size swimming pool, a waterfall and large green spaces.

قصر كريستيانو رونالدو وجورجينا في مدينة الرياض، وفقًا لصحيفة DailyMail. pic.twitter.com/UQ38dtrE1N — Celebs Arabic (@CelebsArabic) December 28, 2022

The lavish residence in the Saudi capital Riyadh also boasts of a bowling alley, two gyms, a football and basketball courts as well as the mansion's own store, clinics and restaurants.

By Alexandra Abumuhor