PICTURES: Mohammad Ramadan The Gay Porn Video

Egyptian actor and singer Mohammad Ramadan caused controversy as an outrages porn video circulated around social media.

A pornographic video clip was widely shared on social media, in which the artist allegedly appears in an intimate position with a male, however experts claim that the person in the video is not Mohammad Ramadan, and not someone who looks like him, but the skin color is the only resemblance to the singer.

And due to the heavily discussed accusations, the Egyptian actor took to his social media to address the rumors saying: "dear all, good evening to you. I receive a lot of rumors, but I never respond nor address any of them, but now, it is different'.

He added: ''For the sake of my fans, my religion, my country, my name, and the army where is served, I will not forgive whoever started this campaign, especially for letting me go in an watch the disgusting video.''

Other Mohammad Ramadan controversies

This comes after Mohammad Ramadan was seen partying with an Israeli soldier while she was wearing a two-piece bikini, Mohammad was seen hugging the girl during his last concert which was performed in Greece.

Social media users claimed that the girl in the picture is allegedly called 'Maya Zakharaya' and it is also reported that she is Israeli.

What confirmed the rumor was the fact that Egyptian journalist Sara Sherif, who is specialized in Israeli matters, shared the picture on her official Facebook page.