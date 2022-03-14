Pictures: Pete Davidson Tells Kanye West to 'Grow The f*** Up' in Leaked Text Messages

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Pete Davidson finally talks to Kanye following his months of social media rage.

In new leaked text messages, the comedian asks kanye to meet with him face to face and stop the public fights and drama.

'Yo it's Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.' Davidson wrote in the first text.

Kanye replied: 'Oh you using profanity, Where are you right now?''

Pete then answered the Donda rapper that he is 'in bed with his wife' referring to Kim, and attached a selfie to the text, to which Kanye replied: 'Happy to see you're out the hospital and rehab'.

Davidson responded: 'Same here. It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.I'm in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk.'

'You don't scare me bro. Your actions are so p**** and embarrassing. It's so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.'

Kanye wrote back: 'You're more than welcome to come to Sunday Service.'

'Why don't we meet after Sunday service and saints game ... I'll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man,' Davidson wrote.

'What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.'

West wrote: 'You wanna see me, Come to Sunday Service.'

'This isn't public dude. I'm not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about,' Pete continued. 'My offer stands. I wish you'd man up for once in your life.'

'Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It's not an easy journey,' Davidson wrote. 'You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace.'

'You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me,' he wrote. 'I've stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they've wanted to do for months. 'I've stopped stand up comedians from doings bits about you cause I don't want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there.'

'I have your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth.'

'But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I'm gonna stop being nice.'

Meanwhile, it looks like the SNL star already has his new GF's name tattooed on his body, as fans noticed the new ink in the pic Pete sent to Kanye in the leaked texts.

Pete and Kim met in October when she was hosting Saturday Night Live and even shared their first kiss in front of millions of viewers during an Aladdin and Jasmin-themed sketch.

Kardashian finally made her relationship with the comedian Instagram official on Friday by sharing a series of pics with her new lover.

'Whose car are we gonna take?!,' she captioned the post.