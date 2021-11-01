In Pictures: Rahaf Al-Qunun Goes Topless for OnlyFans.. and Displays Her Bare Bottom in Halloween

It's Halloween time of the year, but it's controversy time for Rahaf Al-Qunun.

Saudi fugitive Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun has topped Google trending searches in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and several other Arab countries, as she crossed red lines in the most audacious way since she was introduced to the media.

Rahaf Al-Qunun Celebrates Halloween in a Sexy Lingerie

Rahaf had a wild night celebrating Halloween in Canada, where she has been residing since she ran away from Saudi Arabia, and was detained by Thai police in Bangkok, then deported to Canada early in January 2019.

Al-Qunun was disguised in a sexy lingerie costume for the night, and added the famous horns of Angelina Jolie's Maleficent character, completing her disguise with knee-high black boots.

On Instagram, Al-Qunun shared a picture of her outfit with her 237k followers, captioning the image with 'Happy Halloween', but she made sure to turn off the comments in order not to receive any criticism.





However, the shocking footage was on Instagram Stories, when she re-posted a video taken by her alleged girlfriend Sydney Elissa, leaving nothing to the imagination by displaying her bare bottom.

The controversial Saudi personality also re-posted another video from another party-goer named Jared Escalante, where he was seen touching Rahaf's behind as she was twerking.

Rahaf Al-Qunun Joins Only Fans

In addition to the wild Halloween night, Rahaf Mohammed sparked Arabs, and in particular Saudi's fury, for revealing that she has officially joined OnlyFans.

On Instagram Stories, Rahaf posted a topless picture and hid her ample assets with her arm, and tagged the picture with her OnlyFans account link.

The Saudi feminist, as she calls herself, has 17 posts so far and 4.2k likes on her account.

Despite joining the 'explicit' content platform, Rahaf wrote in her OnlyFans bio that she will not be posting 'explicit content'.

She wrote: 'There will be NO EXPLICIT CONTENT on my page if you don’t like that then do not subscribe!!! This page is for my true fans only and you can request whatever you would like to see me do or talk about in my dm as long as it’s not explicit!! Thank you to the ones who see me as a person and respect my decision and continue to support I appreciate you all.'

Then she added a 'Copyright Notice & Disclaimer' stating: 'All material on my Only Fans page is owned by Me. This includes all photos and videos, even after being purchased. It is against the law to copy, screenshot, screen record, reproduce, print, edit, or even play any of my material outside of Only Fans for anyone else. Legal action will be taken against anyone who does not comply!

Please ensure you are the legal age of 18 before joining my page!'







