Pink Discusses Her Relationship With Her Husband, Carey Hart

The 41-year-old singer candidly discussed her relationship with Hart, 45, in an Instagram post Monday.

Pink and Hart married in January 2006 and have two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3. Pink shared a photo of herself and Hart embracing that was taken by her friend Jodi Pitts.

"He's still my favorite sweet little dirtball," Pink said of Hart. "He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together."

"Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself," she added.

Pink credited couples therapy with helping to keep her marriage to Hart on track.

"People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it," Pink said.

"Even when it isn't. Therapy isn't for weak people or hippies or liberals. It's for broken people that want to be whole," she added. "It's a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too."

Pink ended by voicing her love for Hart.

"I love you babe. I'm grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck," she said.

Singer Justin Timberlake, DJ D-Nice and actresses Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Juliette Lewis were among those to voice their support for Pink and Hart in the comments.

"BEAUTIFUL!!!!" Timberlake wrote.

"Thank you for sharing, @Pink. Wishing you both many years of happiness," D-Nice added.

"Perfectly said. Congratulations dirtballs," Blair said.

Pink and Hart expressed their gratitude for their marriage and family while celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in January.

"I'm so proud of the life that we have built together," Hart said on Instagram.

"Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family."

Pink said in an Instagram Live conversation with her therapist in June that couples therapy is "the only reason" she and Hart are still together. She previously recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how she once needed 13 stitches after slashing the tires of Hart's truck.