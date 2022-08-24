Pink Floyd Mourns The Death of Sherine Abu Akleh

Pink Floyd paid tribute to late Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during their concert that took place in New York City earlier this week.

The band placed Shireen's name across a backdrop during the concert, the letters on the screen read that Shireen's crime was being Palestinian, and that her punishment was death.

Shireen Abu Akleh was a journalist for Al Jazeera, and while doing her job covering an Israeli occupation army raid, she was shot dead.

And just last week, it marked 100 days since the world lost Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh.

It is pretty known that the co-founder of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is an advocate for Palestinians and their rights, in addition to supporting the BDS movement.

In 2021, Roger Waters posted a video on his Twitter account saying that what Israel is doing makes him angry, and that he can't believe what is happening, and the British musician captioned the post: 'A note from Roger. It’s official ISRAEL is an APARTHEID STATE. Check out SHEIKH JARRAH GENOCIDAL HOUSE CLEARINGS.''

And a few days after posting that 2 minute long video, Waters shared another video on his Twitter page, saying: “At 10 past three this afternoon, I got a message that Israel has told the UN it will bomb the Al-Aqsa and Al-Buraq UN Schools in two hours’ time. That’s 5 p.m. Eastern Time here.''

“The schools are overcrowded with refugees, mainly women, and children. They have nowhere to go. This is not a drill,” he added.

By Alexandra Abumuhor