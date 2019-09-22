Hosted by Ignite, a fitness organisation in Dubai, Pink is Punk is a wellness series dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. Along with the annual swim-run on 4 October, individuals can sign up for a relaxing sunset yoga session on 8 October. This event will take place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, offering participants a stunning sea view for an enhanced meditative environment.



Registration for Pink Is Punk Sunset Yoga starts at AED100, and all proceeds will go to Breast Friends in association with Al Jalila Foundation. Enjoy this deeply centring experience while raising funds for an important cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Date 08 October 2019 Category Sports Venue Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort Telephone +971 4 456 2482 Ticket price AED100 Admission 7-8:30pm Website https://ignite.ae/ignite-pink-is-punk/