Published September 22nd, 2019 - 11:06 GMT
Hosted by Ignite, a fitness organisation in Dubai, Pink is Punk is a wellness series dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. Along with the annual swim-run on 4 October, individuals can sign up for a relaxing sunset yoga session on 8 October. This event will take place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, offering participants a stunning sea view for an enhanced meditative environment.

Registration for Pink Is Punk Sunset Yoga starts at AED100, and all proceeds will go to Breast Friends in association with Al Jalila Foundation. Enjoy this deeply centring experience while raising funds for an important cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Date 08 October 2019
Category Sports
Venue Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Telephone +971 4 456 2482
Ticket price AED100
Admission 7-8:30pm
Website https://ignite.ae/ignite-pink-is-punk/

 

