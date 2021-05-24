Pink Twirls in The Air With Her Daughter at The Billboard Music Awards

It was a family affair at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: US superstar Pink twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her daughter and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honor alongside his 3-year-old son.

The rapper, who extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday, was honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

After receiving the Icon Award, Pink and her 9-year-old daughter showed off their powerful gymnastic skills as they spun in the air in a jaw-dropping performance.

The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most wins of the night — 10. Out of his 16 nominations, the Canadian singer won honors such as top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights” and top R&B album for “After Hours.”