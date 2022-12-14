PJs on air! Ahlam's shocking new look

ALBAWABA - Earlier this week, Emirati singer Ahlam caused great controversy on social media after her shocking latest appearance.

The star, who is 54 years old, looked as if she was just 30 years old.

Ahlam has undergone plastic surgery, and a nose job to make her look younger in age, as the celebrity took to her social media page to share a video while she was in a beauty clinic, announcing to her followers that she had to get a nose job due to breathing complications.

Ahlam's latest appearance

Ahlam caused a buzz on social media as she looked much thinner than she was before, and fans wondered if it was really her.

And the singer took to Twitter to retweet snaps of her latest appearance where she donned blue pajamas that caught the attention of her followers.

يمه انا خفت 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/RoyqXIaXtO — A H L A M ~ ♥️ AAA ♥️ (@AhlamAlShamsi) December 14, 2022

She wrote: ''From the first meeting with Social Media, Beloved of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh of Love, coming soon, Saudi Idol.''

The program is scheduled to be broadcast on MBC1 channels, in two phases, the first starting in mid-December, the trial phase, and the second phase of direct shows, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 11, 2023.



By Alexandra Abumuhor