Play: Broken Wings at Dubai Opera

Influential Lebanese author Khalil Gibran’s autobiographical love story, Broken Wings , will be performed on stage at Dubai Opera this January. Get your tickets now to see a moving performance that touches on themes of family, forbidden love, gender equality and the search for home.



Set at the turn of the 20th century, an 18-year-old Gibran returns home to Beirut after five years in America. He falls in love with Selma Karamy, the daughter of a respected businessman and family friend. Selma, however, is betrothed to the nephew of a powerful bishop whose eyes lay on the Karamy family fortune. Against all odds and the pressures of a traditional society, Gibran and Selma fight to defend their love.



Written by Middle Eastern duo Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, and directed by Bronagh Lagan, Broken Wings adapts the poet’s 1912 masterpiece with an impressively talented cast of singers and actors.

Date 17 January - 18 January 2020 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price From AED295 Admission 17 Jan: 8pm

18 Jan: 3pm & 8pm Website https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/broken-wings/