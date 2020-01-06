  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Play: Broken Wings at Dubai Opera

Play: Broken Wings at Dubai Opera

Published January 6th, 2020 - 08:00 GMT
Broken Wings at Dubai Opera
Broken Wings at Dubai Opera

Influential Lebanese author Khalil Gibran’s autobiographical love story, Broken Wings , will be performed on stage at Dubai Opera this January. Get your tickets now to see a moving performance that touches on themes of family, forbidden love, gender equality and the search for home.

Set at the turn of the 20th century, an 18-year-old Gibran returns home to Beirut after five years in America. He falls in love with Selma Karamy, the daughter of a respected businessman and family friend. Selma, however, is betrothed to the nephew of a powerful bishop whose eyes lay on the Karamy family fortune. Against all odds and the pressures of a traditional society, Gibran and Selma fight to defend their love.

Written by Middle Eastern duo Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, and directed by Bronagh Lagan, Broken Wings adapts the poet’s 1912 masterpiece with an impressively talented cast of singers and actors.

 

 

Date 17 January - 18 January 2020
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Dubai Opera
Telephone +971 4 440 8888
Ticket price From AED295
Admission 17 Jan: 8pm
18 Jan: 3pm & 8pm
Website https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/broken-wings/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...