Police Turns up at Rag n' Bone Man's Home

The pair were celebrating Rag n’Bone Man’s 36th birthday by blasting out a karaoke version of the 80’s hit Waiting for a star to Fall

But the noise was so loud, a neighbour mistakenly thought he was having a birthday party amid the UK's third national lockdown.

The Human singer and his mate, Chris, were stunned when officers from Sussex Police knocked at the front door to check if they were breaching the national lockdown rules.

The following morning the singer took to Twitter saying someone had grassed him up in a bid to get him in trouble.

The BRIT Award winning said: 'Some c***chops tried to grass me up for having a birthday party last night.

The old bill came in the house to find find me and my housemate Chris doing a karaoke duet of waiting for a star to fall

One fan replied to the singer, writing: 'Considering the song you were trying to sing both of you were probably gargling on each others mic when the cops entered!!'

Rag'n'Bone Man then replied: 'Who doesn't like that song?'

Another follower added on Twitter: 'Happy birthday, some people just like to cause trouble, the same thing has happened to me twice.'

A third cheekily added: 'Bet Chris carried you a bit.'

The singer jokingly replied: 'Fully.'

Due to lockdown restrictions, UK citizens have been ordered to stay at home and avoid mixing with others in large gatherings, in order to ease the spread of COVID-19.

However the singer, who is promoting a new single All You Ever Wanted and has a new album out in April, later deleted the tweet.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

MailOnline has also contacted representatives for Rag'n'Bone Man for comment.

Asides from his birthday, Rag'n'Bone Man also returned from a lengthy musical hiatus to release his latest single on Friday.

The song, titled All You Ever Wanted, is the first be to taken from the star's highly-anticipated second studio album, Life By Misadventure, which is set to be released on April 23.

Rag'n'Bone Man's debut record, Human, was released in 2017, and provided the hit singles Human and Skin.

He later went on to win a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough at the 2017 ceremony, and also received the prestigious Critics' Choice Award.

Rag'n'Bone Man previously revealed that the past year of lockdown and social distancing means fans will get to hear him belt out his rawest emotions.

He said: 'We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around.

'Too often, how I'd done things before, was that we'd written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we'd use on the album.

'This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music.'