Poor Kiddo! Asser Yassin Gives Moe Salah A Hilarious Birthday Wish

Asser couldn't help but reveal his sense of humor!

Yesterday on June 15th, Egyptian professional footballer Moe Salah celebrated his 28th birthday.

Actor Asser Yassin gave his friend Moe a unique greeting using his sense of humor.

Yassin held his son upside down, while wearing trunks, and posed across the pool.

Asser copied Salah's famous shot when he held a large fish, and made a collage of the two shots in one image.

Yassin captioned the image: "In Moe's birthday, I'd like to remind him who hunts better. Happy birthday Mohamed Salah."

The Liverpool player, however ,shared a simple birthday picture with his 38.9 million followers on Instagram, holding a chocolate cake while beaming.