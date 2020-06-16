Poor Kiddo! Asser Yassin Gives Moe Salah A Hilarious Birthday Wish

  1. Home
Published June 16th, 2020 - 09:44 GMT
Asser couldn't help but reveal his sense of humor!

Yesterday on June 15th, Egyptian professional footballer Moe Salah celebrated his 28th birthday.

Actor Asser Yassin gave his friend Moe a unique greeting using his sense of humor.

Yassin held his son upside down, while wearing trunks, and posed across the pool.

Asser copied Salah's famous shot when he held a large fish, and made a collage of the two shots in one image.

Yassin captioned the image: "In Moe's birthday, I'd like to remind him who hunts better. Happy birthday Mohamed Salah."

The Liverpool player, however ,shared a simple birthday picture with his 38.9 million followers on Instagram, holding a chocolate cake while beaming.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks everyone for your birthday wishes😍🎂🧁😅

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

Mohamed Salah Welcomes Baby No. 2.. Check out the Baby Name and Meaning Here!

