Porn Still Haunts Her! Mia Khalifa Breaks Down After Bullying Incident

Mia Khalifa shared a video on her TikTok account featuring her breaking down in tears after seeing a girl who was bullied and criticized because she is a look-alike to the former porn star.

The incident caused the girl's relationship with her family and friends to be destroyed.

In the short video which was soundtracked to the lyrics of the song 'Cage the Elephant ', the girl told her painful experience with criticism because she resembles Mia and revealed that she doesn't wear her glasses because guys in her high school believe she looks like Khalifa since she was 13 and it makes her uncomfortable.

While Mia appeared in the same video but split-screen crying heavily in her bed.

The Lebanese personality commented on the post apologizing 'I'm so sorry. I don't wear it anymore for this reason.'

The short clip reached 9.8 million likes on TikTok.

Khalifa previously sold her famous glasses that she wore during her work in the porn industry at an auction for 100 thousand dollars, and allocated this amount to the Lebanese Red Cross, after Beirut's port explosion last year.