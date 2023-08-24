Pregnant Kim Kardashian looks terrifying in new video

ALBAWABA - Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story Character is interestingly terrifying.

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate part one, shows Kim Kardashian starring as the character of a pregnant spooky woman.

Kardashian is seen cradling a baby bump, then her pregnant belly turns into a scary spider with long legs and wrapping around her body.

The SKIMS founder's co-star Emma Roberts screams in an exam room as she seemingly gets ready to give birth under a fluorescent light.

The trailer also features Cara Delevigne holding a syringe.

Part one of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on FX.

The synopsis of the upcoming AHS reads: "Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.”

"Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage—except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong."